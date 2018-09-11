Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 14, 2013

The commander in chief under fire trying to quiet the fury surrounding his signature achievement Obama care. Today announcing the change in the rules but the measure of what this means for his leadership can be seen in his face. Take a look at these pictures from three and a half years ago the joy the confidence as he signed obamacare into law. And hear what's his face today as he told the nation he fumbled the ball in a big game. Our team is standing by and ABC's what house correspondent Jim model starts us off now. 52 minutes of contrition. How many ways got the president apologize. For the obamacare rollout we counted twenty not. I do make all the expert about having executed better that's all me. That's up that I deeply regret we did fumble the ball I feel. Deeply responsible. White House aides tell ABC news the president told his staff and a series of meetings this is no ordinary problem these mistakes undercut his credibility. That both the web site and the cancellation notices we're messes of their own making. That have a real impact on people's lives and while the president didn't dress down his staff it's not his style everyone got the message. Ultimately on the present a United States and they expect me to do something about it so here is what he did it after two years of promising if you like your plan you can keep your plan. Ben watching policies canceled by the hundreds of thousands today he unilaterally change the rules. Now proposing that anyone who received the cancellation letter be allowed to keep their current plan another year insurance companies may not cooperate. But the White House doesn't want the blame the Affordable Care Act is not going to. Be the reason why insurers have to cancel your point as for the web site the president second guessed himself publicly. Admitting the federal government does not do web sites well and he should have known it how we purchase. Technology. In the federal government is. Cumbersome complicated and outdated for the first time President Obama said no one told him in advance. The web site he based his signature program on was likely to crash so spectacularly. I don't think I'm stupid enough to go around saying this is going to be like shopping on Amazon or travelocity. A week before the web site opens if I thought that. The one go to work. Instead aides tell ABC news the president felt he suffered a surprise wound from his own staff leading to this final promise these two fumbles. On something that on a big game which. The game's not over. But truly remarkable presidential may have culpa in fact one of the president's longtime friends telling ABC news. This was one of the most deflating days of his presidency. And still not enough for congress which plans on voting on a bill tomorrow which would further Alter the Affordable Care Act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.