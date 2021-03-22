Transcript for DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on the renewed push for DC statehood

I am hearing about there in mayor of Washington DC. And I'm honored to come before this committee asked this congress the right a wrong that happened 220. Years ago. When the residents of the District of Columbia were stripped of their full congressional representation. Two years ago in the 116. That came before this committee under the leadership of the late Elijah Cummings to dispel it Ronnie as arguments against DC statehood. These are bad faith arguments. And I'm sure we will hear them time and time again this morning. They say Washington DC statehood is unconstitutional. Even though constitutional. Act experts have refuted this plane. Article one at the constitution. Is not an optical. As HR 51 makes clear a federal district will bring me. Four at the federal government its buildings and its workings and the rest of that area where people live will become the 51 date. They say Washington DC is too small our economy is not in person even though we're bigger bite population bid Tuesday. And pay more per capita than any stake. We pay more in total federal taxes than 22 states. Based in Washington DC take here says. This is simply not accurate. And backed by many objective measures DC is sad that herb carpenter is fiction than most states. We have balance our budgets Brooks 25. Times in the last twenty. Years. And we already operate as the state and performed this same functions as they do. During that run of virus pandemic for example we have led Colgate nineteen testing. Contract contact tracing and a vaccination. Efforts just as states do. And we are treated like this day in more than 500 citations that federal law. Again two years ago we. On our political leanings and quite frankly on our diversity. And history of black political power. Today I've come to urge this committee and this. Congress to move beyond that I heard non taxable. And frankly anti democratic where rhetoric. And extend apple that more democracy to the residents of the District of Columbia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.