A deep dive into Dr. Oz’s past and possible future

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports on Dr. Mehmet Oz’s track record as a doctor and TV celebrity, and the changes he could bring to the Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services.

November 27, 2024

