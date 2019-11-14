Transcript for Democrat urges gun control on Senate floor as news of school shooting broke

I'm Republicans senate friends who want to have some impact into the consideration. Of the future American gun laws. Have ample opportunity to do that because you are in the majority. Senate Republicans control the judiciary Twomey. Senator McConnell can decide to bring any measure exit the floor. And so if the concern is that there hasn't been an up Republican input. Into the question of whether criminals or terrorists. Or people who were seriously mentally ill get guns. I'm then convened a discussion on this bring the debate to the floor of a process in the Judiciary Committee Joseph to stay silent. It doesn't. It doesn't pass the straight face test to come down here and say okay to take up may generate despite the fact that it had 9% public approval because we haven't had input on your in the majority. You have the ability. To pass legislation. That you support the Democrats can support as well. And the idea that we are just gonna sit here it's what all our thoughts. Week after week. As a hundred people are killed by guns through suicides and homicides and accidental shootings. It's an abdication of our basic responsibility. As United States senators there's nothing matters war our constituents and their physical safety. And our kids are walking to school in cities and every single state. In this bot who fear for their lives. Whose brain chemistry is changed by the trauma that they go through. Because of that fear for their safety that can't learn they can't cope in the camp built strong relationships. I kids go to your active shooter drills at school because date in fact expect that someday. Sobel walk through their doors and start firing a military style. Assault weapon in one of their classrooms I get it there's a difference of opinion on exactly how we should expand background checks. I understand that maybe my Republican colleagues don't want to support HR eight. Your in the majority. You have the ability. To leave the conversation they can find that common ground. On expanding background checks.

