Democratic presidential candidates respond to issue of student debt

Take a look at an issue that's. We're particularly poignant here in Florida that's the issue of student loan debt Florida leads the country in the growth rate at student loan debt here it's also the third highest overall debt. Not in the country are Allie Smith and I caught up with one business today in Florida that's looking to chart a different course coastal construction. Which is being run by a former congressman Patrick Murphy a Democrat from Florida was actually covering the cost of student debt for some of his employees took a look. So ma issues that I was having in terms of and obviously to have graduated from. I find you and then going to my master lesson licences becoming detrimental to my daily life. And what all these financial situation we're doing so they maybe we can come up with something. The company. If you've been working and our company for one year. You've automatically vested and then for those first those first couple years there you get a hundred dollars toward reducing under I was a month toward reducing your student debt payments. After your 225. Dollars a month after your 450. Dollars a month. From there onto your student that. It's paid off happier are always are the less depth at they have to deal with the better off they're going to be the more they can focus on doing their job the more they can focus on. You know doing good for the community and we tried to like community service here. Instead of maybe having no you know worry about something else on a Saturday they can come in and participate there and help the community and generally speaking you know big picture we have a whole generation right that is faced with a student debt they can't buy a house I can't take a vacation maybe can't you know. By something else that to help their families because of this debt you think. That there's a role for congress in helping to roll back the Costa college in the mountain of debt that some instance face no doubt about it. Federal government in many ways period. Almost be blamed in some ways for creating this mess with some of the no guarantee payments what would pushing some of the for profit education. You know programs have by and large amount for a great deal of the over trillion dollars of debt we have right now is a country. Are you pay attention Alter that to the presidential campaign if you look at India ideas that have been coming out about. I have until summer some of them. And I know the student loan and and the deficit is of the topic. Really didn't dig into a too much would obviously that the fact that it's getting to that level that means that not I'm not the only one dealing with these kind of issues. That sounds like a global issue that has to be addressed. Cost of tuition I think is the way to its approach the problem we've seen the college tuition. Increase faster than the rate of of general inflation. So I think. Definitely conference which and is the major problem if we can detect patterns and did it under control. I think that'll definitely helped generations going forward. Thanks again the folks across the construction for having an interest in idea hundred dollars a month for employees treated just like another benefit care benefit. Life insurance in the white student loans and interest in taking the private sector but we do know that a number of candidates and Richard going to be rolling down touting. Their plans to address these skyrocketing cost of tuition in this country here's a look. How the different candidates break down on the issue of student loan debt in the cost of tuition in this country. Are you see there are theory different breakdowns. Number of candidates. I mean Castro policy Gabbert for example favor tuition free college. Joseph Biden favors a more modest approach just a couple of years of community college. There's a lot of talk about debt free college Booker who injures another sort of talking about ways to absolve debt that is burden so many students. Rich as you know though not the mystery. This world nothing is free and this is an opportunity for them to relieve luring younger voters reigning miss the people that are affected by this and obviously sometimes don't even realize the passions of having to pay back all packed. So who does he go if it's it's been absolved of the back of these students bring in a personal finance expert now Paula pants but she's also. The founder of the afford anything podcasts she's an expert on. Personal debt student debt Paula thanks for joining us so help us answer that question a lot it's very few lean to hear about tuition free. College debt free college but it. Did the days where does that money come from who pays for. Exactly that is the question that of we need. We need these politicians answer and that's the question that I think we're going to be hearing about tonight in the debates as well as a man many months to come because while. Certainly student land that is a big the problem in this country. If this stet work to be forgiven or absolved. A rare would that money come from would it be taxpayer subsidized with the banks take the hits that those. Revealed by a lot of these proposals and that something that I think we're all interested in learning. These are important questions to ask a lot of concern about potential increase in taxes because of that as well Paula. Potentially I mean so. If taxpayers were to subsidize this cost then either that would come from an increase in taxes. Or it would come from the reshuffling. The current budget. Or theoretically it might come from the increased tax revenue that would result from that. Increased spending once students no longer have to make the student loan payments meaning that they could spend their money on net washers and dryers and cars and bicycles and and things that would generate sales taxes and perhaps even for the economy so we each of those tax be fizzle pay for an end to what did three. That something that that we need the experts to weigh in on. And we shall see tonight 62 answers now a lot of time explain those details public can't we will be asking the questions personal finance expert proceed your time.

