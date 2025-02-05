Democrats protest DOGE outside Department of Labor in Washington DC

ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports from outside the Department of Labor as Democrats threaten to obstruct Trump's agenda over Elon Musk's DOGE efforts.

February 5, 2025

