Sen. Merkley on plans to vote ‘Hell No!’ to house spending bill proposal

 ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on the looming government shutdown deadline after Democrats and Republicans attempted to reach a deal in a heated closed-door meeting.

March 13, 2025

