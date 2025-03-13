Protesters arrested at Trump Tower sit-in for detained activist Mahmoud Khalil

At least 98 people were arrested Thursday at a protest in Manhattan's Trump Tower calling for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil — the Palestinian activist detained by ICE agents last week.

March 13, 2025

