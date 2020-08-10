Transcript for DOJ charges 6 individuals in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Earlier today attorney general Jane and astle was joined by officials from the Department of Justice. And the FBI to announce state and federal charges against thirteen members of two militia groups. We're preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me. When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago. I knew this that would be hurt. But I'll be honest and never could have been mentioned anything like that's. I want to start by saying thank you to our law enforcement. Thank you to the fearless. FBI agents. And thank you to the parade Michigan state police troopers who participated in this operation. Acting under the leadership of colonel Joseph Kasper. I also want to thank attorney general nestled in the US attorneys purge and Schneider and their teens for pursuing criminal charges so hopefully. Will lead to convictions. Bringing these sick and depraved man to justice. As a mom with two teenage daughters and three steps sounds. My husband and I are eternally grateful to everyone who put themselves in harm's way to keep our feeling safe. Tony Tony has been a hard year for all of us. Hartford doctors and nurses and truck drivers grocery store workers it's been hard for the teachers and students and parents. Her for those have had to stay isolated to stay safe. And it's not over yet. But here's what I know. We're Michigan Anders. We have crypt we have hurt and we talked as house. We made it through the Great Recession. We made it through auto bankruptcies. We made it through floods and puller for taxes. But none of us has faced a challenge like cold with nineteen. Knot in her life times. I said it many times we are now one another's enemy. This fire exits are enemy. In this enemy is relentless. It doesn't care if you're Republican or Democrat. Young or old rich or poor. He didn't care if we're tired of it. It threatens us all. Our lives. Our feelings hurt jobs or businesses. Our economy. It preys on our elderly and medically vulnerable residents. And it has exposed deep inequities in our society. This should be a moment for national unity. Where we all pull together as Americans. To meet this challenge head. With the same might and muscle that put a man on the moon. Seeing the humanity in one another and doing our part to help our country get through to us. Instead of our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science. Ignoring his own health experts. Stoking its trust fomenting anger. And giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division. Just last week the president of the United States to be for the American people. And refused. To condemn white supremacists and hate groups like bees to Michigan militia groups. Stand back and stand by he told them. Stand back and standby. Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke. But is that railing crash. As a call to action. When our leaders speak. Through words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet where encourage. Refrain to organize with domestic terrorist. Be legitimized their actions. And they are complicit. When they stole can contribute to hate speech. They are complicit. In 1981. President Ronald Reagan spoke to the N double ACP's annual convention. And his comments stand in sharp contrast. To what we've seen on the national and state level. From his own beloved party and Tony Tony. He sat. A few isolated groups and a backwater of American life still hold perverted notions of what America is all about. Recently in some places in the nation there's been a disturbing recurrence and bigotry and violence. Then Reagan sent eight direct message to those. Who still adhere to senseless racism and religious prejudice. You aren't the ones who are out of step with our society he said. You aren't the ones who willfully violate the meaning of the dream that is America. In this country. Because of what it stands for will not stand for your conduct. So let me say this loud and clear. Hatred bigotry and violence have no place. In the great state of Michigan. If you break the law or conspired to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone. We will find you we will hold you accountable. And we will bring you that just us. For the past seven months. I've made tough choices to keep our students safe. Is have been gut wrenching decisions. No governor has ever had to make. And I get a life has been hard for assault. When I get out of bed every morning I think about the high school seniors like my daughter list graduation ceremonies. Those Michigan Anderson missed weddings and funerals. I think about all the moms were working from home making breakfast every day logging their kids and others in class in doing the laundry. Think about the small business owners who spent a lifetime. Building something great. Were no hanging on by their fingernails just to keep the lights time. The disruption the spires has caused to our daily lives is immeasurable. And has already taken the lives of more than 2101000. Americans. Including over 6800 right here in Michigan. As painful as these losses are. Our hard work and sacrifices had seat. Thousands of lives. We have one of the strongest economic recoveries in the nation. Make no mistake there will be more her days ahead. But I want the people Michigan's don't that's as your governor. I will never stop doing everything in my power to keep you and your Stanley state. You don't have to agree let me but I do ask one thing. Never forget that we are all in this together. Bushel a little kindness. And a lot more empathy. Give one another little grease. Let's take care of each other. Where your merits say six feet of her wash your hands frequently. And look out for your neighbors. We are machine scanners. I know we can get through this we will get through this so let's get through it together. Thank you.

