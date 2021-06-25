Transcript for DOJ to sue Georgia over voting rights law

Attorney general Merrick Garland whole Justice Department civil is now holding a press conference Lebanon and Guillen saying though are expressing my condolences. For the community in Surfside Florida. I know how difficult it is for the families who have lost and for those who are waiting to hear. And I expressed great gratitude. For the first responders. And for the others were assisting in the ongoing rescue operations. I know that the federal government is providing assistance. To the state and local governments. And we stand ready as things develop. But provide more assistance if it is required. The rights of all eligible citizens to vote. By the central pillars of our democracy. They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow. Two weeks ago I spoke about our country's history of expanding the right to vote. I noted that our progress on protecting voting rights especially for black Americans and people of color. Has never been steady. Moments of voting rights expansion. Have been often been met with counter efforts to curb the franchise. Among other things expressed concern about the dramatic rise in state legislative actions that will make it harder for millions of citizens. To cast a vote that cops. I explain that the Justice Department has read dedicating its resources to enforcing federal law. And to protecting the franchise for all eligible voters. And I promise that we are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access. And that where we see violations of federal law. We will. In keeping that promise. Should days with the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia. Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election laws. We're in acted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black georgians to vote on account of their race or color. In violation of section two of the voting rights act. Several studies show that Georgia experienced record voter turnout and participation rates. And that 120 election cycle. Approximately two thirds of eligible voters in the state cast a ballot none on in the November election. Just over the national average. This is cause for celebration. But then in march of 121 Georgia's legislature passed SP two O two. Many of that law's provisions make it harder for people to vote. The complaint alleges that the state enacted those restrictions. Put the purpose of denying more bridging. The right to vote on account of race or color. In a few moments assistant attorney general Clark we'll talk in more detail about this case. The United States vs Georgia. I want to thank the staff of the civil rights divisions voting section for their hard work on this matter. And for their every gay efforts to protect Americans voting rights. The critical nature of their work is the reason we are doubling the sections enforcement staff. This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that ball eligible voters can cast a vote that. All lawful votes are counted and then every voter has access to accurate information. The civil rights division continues to analyze other state laws that have been passed and we are following the progress. Of legislator proposals under consideration in additional states. Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated. We will not hesitate to act. We will use all existing provisions of the voting rights act the national voter registration act. The help America vote act the Americans with disabilities act and the uniformed and overseas citizens absentee voting act. Ensure. That we protect every qualified American seeking to participate in our democracy. Under the supervision of the associate attorney general the civil rights division is also taking proactive measures to help states understand federal law. And best practices. We are in the process of developing guidance to help ensure that post election audits comply with federal law. And we are working guidance with respect or early voting. And voting by mail. And because the upcoming redistricting cycle may be the first since 1960. Proceed without the key pre clearance for vision of the voting rights act. We will publish new guidance. To make clear the voting protections that apply to all jurisdictions. As they redraw their electoral maps. These include maps used for congressional districts. State legislatures. County commissions. City councils. And more. Pursuant to president Biden's executive order we are also working to ensure access to voter registration. For eligible individuals. In federal cost city. And will assist other federal agencies and expanding voter registration opportunities. As permitted by law. Finally it as I noted two weeks ago. We are seeing a dramatic increase in menacing and violent threats. Ranging from the highest administrators. To bio volunteer. Poll workers. To address this effort to undermine our electoral process. Today the deputy attorney general will issue a directive to all federal prosecutors and the FBI. Which will highlight the prevalence of these threats. And instruct them to prioritize. Investigating these facts. Today we will also launch a task force. Including personnel from the criminal division and the civil rights division to national security division and the FBI. To focus on these threats. We will promptly prosecute any violations. Of federal law. We are using every method at our disposal and our enforcement efforts. But that is not enough. We urge congress to act to provide the department with important authorities it means to protect the voting rights of every American. Eight years ago today the Supreme Court issued the decision in Shelby county vs older. Prior to that decision the Justice Department had an invaluable. Tool they could use to protect voters from discrimination. Section five of the voting rights act. Under that section. Any change with respect to voting in a covered jurisdiction could not be enforced. And lesser jurisdiction first prove to the Justice Department. Or to the United States district court for the District of Columbia. That the proposed change did not deny or bridge the right to vote on account of race color. Our membership in a language minority group. Using that tool the department promoted prevented over 175. Proposed election laws across Georgia. From being implemented. Because they failed the statutory test. If Georgia had still been covered by section five it is likely that SP two O two would never have taken effect. We urge congress to restore disc invaluable tool.

