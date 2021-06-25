-
Now Playing: Senators reach deal on infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Biden announces infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium extended
-
Now Playing: New York state court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
-
Now Playing: Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden announces infrastructure plan deal
-
Now Playing: ‘We have a deal’ on infrastructure package: President Biden
-
Now Playing: A breakthrough on the bipartisan infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani suspended from practice of law in New York
-
Now Playing: Pelosi announces select committee for Jan. 6 assault on Capitol
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan Senate negotiators close to infrastructure ‘framework’ deal
-
Now Playing: Critical race theory debate
-
Now Playing: White House considering monthlong extension on eviction moratoriums
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with student in Snapchat free speech battle
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden lays out plan to crack down on guns used to commit violent crimes