-
Now Playing: El Paso mass shooting treated as domestic terror case
-
Now Playing: Stocks in freefall after China devalues its currency in trade war
-
Now Playing: Pelosi: 'We have a golden opportunity to save lives'
-
Now Playing: Trump: US must condemn 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy'
-
Now Playing: El Paso and Dayton mass shootings strike fear in communities across America
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls for death penalty in wake of deadly mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Dual mass shootings lead to calls for gun control
-
Now Playing: Trump faces questions about his rhetoric
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Roundtable discusses the political fallout from recent mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp joins ABC News as a contributor
-
Now Playing: Expert panel discusses recent rise in mass shootings
-
Now Playing: El Paso congresswoman responds to mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Acting White House chief of staff: Trump is 'saddened...angry' about shootings
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro: Trump 'can't rise up to the challenge of leadership in these times'
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke: 'Need to connect the dots' on Trump's rhetoric and mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for tweet about robbery at Elijah Cummings' home
-
Now Playing: Second Democratic debate: Post-show Night 1
-
Now Playing: Furniture, toys and clothes subject to new 10% tax on Chinese goods
-
Now Playing: John Ratcliffe withdraws from intelligence chief consideration
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump drops Rep. John Ratcliffe as pick for Director of National Intelligence