Transcript for El Paso and Dayton mass shootings strike fear in communities across America

So we are learning today that hate in America lurks in the hearts and minds of so many people coast to coast the violence inspired by it. Touching so many communities in our next four guests all have first hand experience. With that hate some with that violence. And all spent a good bit of time reflecting on what all of us can do to counter it wants. I bring in now pastor Alvin Edwards at the mount Zion first African Baptist Church in Charlottesville Virginia we just talked. That's a former governor Terry McAuliffe. Pastor Edwards thank you so much for common and you also former mayor of Charlottesville. Back in the day. What do you think when you see what's happened over the weekend. You give us give us a ray of hope. Well I'm all for W that when tragedy happens that is always. In the fact that the community can pull together and make a difference in impact. The people that the air as well this whole country should be there to be supportive of those persons who suffered great loss. And one of the things I know that we've done here we are what we call urging collective. It came out result would have. And await him about that. I called a few pastors together and I asked him the question I asked him how many of them think I would call him Eric. It happened near mount Zion Baptist Church in the answer is that not and wonder reasons why because I did not. We live in and we live in isolation we leave on separate. Churches and we cannot state to sales and if we're supposed to impact the community and we get your act together and focus Charles heard the collective is doing. I believe are doing. Your bridging that divide bringing this people of different faiths. Together one of those communities. That has always. Faced a good bit of discrimination. An officer's decision in this country is the Muslim community our next guest she was here on the briefing room last week remand modified Lila. From Dearborn Michigan the country's largest Arab American community. Rima is part of you're war girls podcast of the senior Rima. We we've been talking a lot about the discrimination. That Muslims faced the fear they face. You give us the sense. Of your community's reaction from your little slice of America to what happened. Overnight and an and how do you find hope and responding to these tragedies. Harmed sewn. When being here events like men's I was saying on individual and one I think there's also resonates with many members of my community as well. We are afraid we know that we and many ways as individuals and as a community at large have a target. And often times we start thinking about how unfortunate it is these events are happening and in many ways and Benton and liquids. How political conversations happen in our nation but we also. Wonder what implications this has got us uniquely as a Eden and to answer the second part of your question. Similar to move conversations that we had earlier this week I think the ways that we cult. It is by creating this insular environment I think that a lot of times peoples the insular environments. And communities like ours let the black community let the Jewish community and they feel we are being exclusive that's something that we've been accused of many five. But I think the question that I would ask those people is why do we feel the need to be excellent so widely and I don't think exclusive that even right where I think. Again insular aware that I like to use this we're cocooning you know where. Where high note on staying together and building with each other because we are afraid. The misunderstanding the hatred the fear that it that outside of those were all. And we know the only thing that we really can't control what happens within. Our. Our communities themselves. And in Roemer when you come face to face. With hate. Whether it's someone in line at the grocery store whether it's online in a tweak it you. Whether it's a god forbid a tragedy like we saw in the Wal-Mart in Texas. How do you respond how should you respond what's the what's the secret there that you've learned from experience. I don't know that there's that you responders secret I'd I think that a lot of time. When you're. Feeling hatred. You you. It's really feel cornered it's really hard to know how users I can only speak for myself I actually was on on route accidents train. Beat and I was and mind and security and my name in you know my family has there been. Moments where I do feel kind of tense in those moments at airport security being a Muslim woman. And of one hand me a white woman behind me. Well that's that that they make me pick my jacket for my nineteen Jack it up going through security as she sat in front my days. You're not sick that also much for keeping us safe. And I don't know that there's how should respond and that moment because. I I do think those roots so. Have a conversation with that person or months ago and yourself personally from my county that my and I just put my headphones back on an ignore her. People have their different ways of coping with blows. Moment I think but the bigger question that I would like that he asked more offense is fighting people still feel entitled to do. Treating other people that way in. It thought were asked that question I think. We are having direct conversations in this country or empathy. You know he's a personally know somebody or have someone as a predator who's different menu. I'm are in your family for their empathize with those different communities and I think that. Situations like this week happened. Because people feel it is the only time they empathize with other communities if this they personally have a dog fight and that's that's a huge problem. Considered a great observation re not Monfils wallop from the Dearborn Grosse podcast thinks removed for joining us let's go now. Out to Pittsburgh which severed I tragedy back in its when he eighteen hour territory eighteen at the tree of life synagogue rabbi Ron Simmons. I joins us he has been a guests share before Ron it's good to see you. Let's pick it up were aware of Rima left off there how do you spread empathy. Well let me begin by saying you Rima that is atrocious and so sordid about how could you in 21 century America. What you talk a belts is how would is that we. Don't need to know someone in order and before them. So that's exactly what we're doing here at the GCC the Jewish community center center for low incline us. We're redefining neighbor from eight geographic terms for moral concepts. From a geographic term toward moral concepts. That is to say that I don't need to know you. In order to have everything for you in order to fuel your experience. Is a port of the larger human experience and we're connected network. And it needs to know anyone. Who has suffered and is suffering in El Paso in Dayton and anyone of a number of the places where pain and hatred. But are going hand in hand. Well I need to do what we need to do is to appreciate the fact that when you go back to the longest held values that we look your neighbors are so. I do not stand idle what your neighbor believes that these are lives not just some trite. Standards that come from the ancient world from scripture. But these are standards that actually should going to every aspect of the work that we do and that we that we interact with people. Our goal is a look at our neighbor and to see you wore the mirror image of me. And what happens to you. Happens to me and I'm gonna try to lift you up and be standard in ways that you probably didn't imagine someone who you thought it was a stranger. Could do. But that we are not strangers we are neighbors. Pastor Edwards back to you over in Charlotte the Charlottesville. I want I wonder if some of them that they some of the lessons. That rabbi Ron was talking about have been learned in carried through in Charlottesville. From that horrible day. Win when Heather hair loss for life. It has the community rebounded RB stronger had I had had those lessons been absorbed. I believe we're stronger we're getting ready to have unity big this weekend so to review and we call it unity day. And one of the things that happened last year in each year we Blair. Whom who would call the sing out. It's people who come for rehearsed all one day for a couple hours. And then we'll sing in the evening it brings people from all across community whether they can saying I'm not saying well but we get together we saying we Harmon signs. And we meet people you know you've breeds to get people who are you meet new people. And you share with you people you talked a new people. And dreaded. Wolf joins us now from Orlando Florida. And ain't going full circle here on just the number of major cities in communities that have been touched. By this gun violence and hatred problem brain and it's great to see you. You survived. The mass occur at the pulse nightclub simply are horrific scene. Back in 201649. People killed there. For so how are you doing how are you Healy knows the community doing in then what's your message for all of us today. Yeah obviously it's very challenging thank you for having me on it was a runs weekends you know the first. Time I heard about what happened in El Paso I was scrolling through my social media eat and I saw that video police escorting folks out of the department store in the mall and it is strikingly familiar it was hands up keep moving. Police officers with long guns that that's not what struck me about that video with struck me was that there were children. Being ushered out of that department store what strikes me as that there are children being murdered every single day in this country. And that's what keeps me up a nightly keeps me up tonight as those kids will never be able to go to grocery store again without looking at the exit. They're gonna live the rest of their lives with. Anxiety and PT ST and and that's a crime and that is say crime in this country I would say to our community is broken as it is every time this happens. And the message to you know. Since of both communities it is taken time degrees take what you need we're here for you coach but the message to the rest of the country is that. We can sit around talking about the same things the scene solutions we talked about. For 25 years or we can face the harsh reality that there will be no legislative change until we change our legislators it's time to get rid of that pathetic and spineless lawmakers who had done nothing on this issue for decades. Very well said Brandon thank you Bob aboard just about out of time but I do wanna do one quick ground with with all three of our. Remaining gas just done on the one take away. Then our viewers on FaceBook group roku who. FaceBook watched the ABC news app we have are quite young plugged in audience here on ABC news live what's. What's the one thing we can all take away and due to make it did to make the world a better place today in your view pastor Edwards. 01 of the things you love your neighbor. And you'd be easier for them. Rabbi Ron. Don't wait for someone else to be you know standard video Cindy yourself not just in times of tragedy. But even at times when someone just needs an extra little bit of help. Indeed the up stand her like that one Brandon final words from you. Yeah absolutely listen a man NT in Dayton Ohio was able to kill nine people and injured 26 more in less than thirty seconds. We need to demand that our legislators get back to Washington DC. Can get back to working to protect us. All right well said all three of our guest pastor Alvin Edwards. Rabbi Ron Simmons from Pittsburgh brand name wolf survivor of the poles massacred in Orlando think you so much all of you and good luck to all of you as well.

