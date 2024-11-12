Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s presidential transition

The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell explains how billionaire Elon Musk has leveraged his money to further his political objectives.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live