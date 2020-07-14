Transcript for Exclusive: President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump says he should 'resign'

April 2017. And and where it began sir you go you see the president in the Oval Office. Any Steptoe and don't let them get cheap gas. If you need more. I didn't. Actually. He. That was form and send. He already seems very. Strains. By the pressures you know he'd never been in this situation before. Where. He wasn't entirely protected. From criticism. Or accountability. Or things like that. And I think you know Michael Flynn it just had to be fired and from the get go it hadn't been going well in particular. So I didn't mean it. In some sense you know I didn't mean I want you to keep doing what you doing and get a river that but. It also. So much of what has happened since then had yet happens. And I just remember thinking he seemed tired TCU's. Think this is not what he signed up for. If he even knows what he signed up for. And. I thought his responses actually. More enlightening than then. My statement. And he said. They won't get me. And so far. Looks like he's right and if you're in the Oval Office today what would you say to. Resigned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.