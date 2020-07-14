-
Now Playing: Trump administration withdraws policy on foreign students
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for coronavirus, race relations
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters says presidential leadership has ‘failed’ Americans during pandemi
-
Now Playing: Texas works against rising cases
-
Now Playing: Biden calls on Trump to 'listen to your public health experts'
-
Now Playing: White House is accused of trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: Helicopters, boats, sailors battle raging Navy ship inferno
-
Now Playing: White House attempts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: More closures in California amid rise in cases, hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: COVID-19 deaths are rising. What will the U.S. do?
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has good relationship with Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: Florida shatters national record for largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Tucker Carlson calls Sen. Duckworth a ‘coward’ and ‘fraud’
-
Now Playing: Trump wears face mask publicly for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Former special counsel Robert Mueller insists Roger Stone was no victim
-
Now Playing: 'I wouldn't have' commuted Roger Stone's prison sentence: Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: 'I'm not sure (enthusiasm) will be enough to save (Trump)' in 2020: Silver
-
Now Playing: 'There's no downside to wearing a mask': Adm. Brett Giroir
-
Now Playing: 'Republicans won't stand up for the rule of law': Rep. Adam Schiff