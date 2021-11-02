Transcript for What to expect on day 3 of former President Trump’s impeachment trial

Let's bring in ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks for more on what we've seen in the trial so far and what we can expect today Mary Alice good morning the impeachment managers. Up until this point are deathly trying to appeal to senators emotions are seemingly trying to remind them of how scary this all was as it was unfolding. But is that enough to persuade seventeen Republican senators that former president trump was responsible for the write it. When you. Heard John say it would probably not but there were definitely some Republican senators who left yesterday rattled. I was struck by comments from senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa who said he fell he was oblivious that day to. The totality of the violence adding Democrats didn't effective job showing just how close the writers hadn't gotten chewed to senate chamber. And they also took pains to tell the first back to tell the perspectives of so many law enforcement numbers. You know the Republican Party is often the party of the law enforcement the part of it comes to the defense of police and here we high time and time again. Police officers talking about being overwhelmed being attacked. President who had it. On unbelievable injuries after that day and you did everything they could to protect members of congress from from both sides of the aisle but were absolutely overwhelmed by the mob. And Mary out how much of this presentation do you think is aimed specifically at senators in trying to sway their vote. And how much of it do you think is aimed at the American public which house impeachment managers also now are watching these proceedings closely. I think I think it's both. I think that the shocking video a definitely. I'd get to every Americana is it's unbelievable to watch such violence in our nation's capital. It's terrifying to look at at the leaders in our government running for their lives it's not something that we are used to seeing in this country buttoned up. And are of their argument their case that that actually is about everything before. January 6. That's really where the Democrats are trying to convince Republicans. You know they are trying to convince Republicans in that. Former president trump incited. This riots that the things he did in the days leading up to January 6. Meant that Jerry six was inevitable and so even though of those and statements that that that part of their case. Is not as shocking it doesn't include never before seen footage it's actually the knee and their case. And I don't I was struck by how many Republicans said they were doing a good job if I Democrats were effectively laying out. A timeline that built up to such a crescendo. You know those are tweets way back in. November. And December that we all remember C and we are remember seeing. Donald Trump and talking about I didn't believe in the election but Reno streets again now when you know how. Spend what they land really differently and marry us house engagement has continued their opening arguments today so what can we expect from that. Yet they're gonna conclude their opening arguments that they have about another eight hours that they want to use its but they're calling not gonna use it all. I think that they have to go back to. What Donald Trump did. In those days leading up there were probably gonna have much more attention. On his action ends or his in actions. And less on the writers themselves room tonight and tomorrow we were we talking about the opening argument is that we will then expect to hear. From the defense the area as parks always good to have you thank you thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.