Transcript for Fauci, Rand Paul spar on Capitol Hill

NFL team as you're aware is crime to lie to congress section while injures are one of the US criminal code. Creates a felony in a five year penalty for lying to congress when your last trip to our committee on May eleventh. You stated that the NIH has not ever and does not now find gain a function research into Wuhan institute of our olive tree. And yet. Gain of function research was done entirely in the Wuhan institute by doctor Sheen and was funded by the NIH. I'd like to ask unanimous consent to insert into the record to hunt are all due paper entitled discovery of a rich gene pool Labatt SARS related corona viruses. Please deliver copying and the journal article it awkward belching. In this paper doctor she credits the NIH in lists the actual number. Of the grant she was given by the NIH. In this paper she took. To back corona virus genes. Spike genes. And combined them with a SARS related backbone to create new viruses. That are not found in nature. These lab created viruses within to show and to replicating humans. These experiments combined genetic information from different corona viruses that infect animals but not humans to create novel. Artificial viruses able to infect human cells. Viruses that in nature only infect animals were manipulated in the womb on lap to gain the function of infecting humans. This research fits the definition. Of the research. That the eight said was subject to the paws into when he fourteen to 27 team I'll pause in funding on gain of function. But the NIH failed to recognize this. Defines it away in. And it never came under any scrutiny. Doctor Richard. There Wuhan lab used NIH funding to construct a novel kind Garrick SARS related corona viruses. Able to infect human cells and laboratory animals. This is high risk research to create new. Potential pandemic pathogens. Potential pandemic pathogens that exist only in the lab. Not in nature. This research matches these are doctor Ian Wright's words this research match is indeed up minimizes. The definition of gain of function research done entirely and move on. For which there were supposed to be a federal laws. Doctor vouching knowing that is a crime to lie to congress. If you wish to retract your statement of may eleventh where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain of function researching line. Oh if America senator Paul I have Neville lied before the congress. And I do not retract. That statement. This paper that you were referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not. Dean gain of function. What was let me finish take an animal virus and you increased ability human life you're saying that's not gain of found yet that is correct and and senator moral you do not know what you what talking about quite frankly and I wanna say that. Officially. You do not know what you what talking about. Okay you get an army person and into Indiana Jeff and I can't gain a function this is your definition that you guys wrote. It says that scientific research that increases the trends million trans visibility among mammals is gain of function. They took animal viruses that only occur in animals and they increase their transmits ability humans. How you can say that is not gain upon it is not it to dance and you're dancing around is because you're trying to it's your responsibility. For four million people dying around the pandemic. And let's attend doctor I have to well now you're getting into something if the point. That you were making. Is that the very the the grant that was funded as a sub award from eagle helped to Wuhan. Cree aided sauce Colby to. That's what you like getting. Let me finish we don't know where don't wait a minute I am an elaborate all the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab unit will be responsibility for those under the lab including yourself I totally this community and allow them witnessed her I totally resent. The law IE they're doing now propagating. Senate. The cost if you look at the viruses. That we used in the experiments. That were given in the annual reports. That were published in the literature. It is molecular only in possible no one's saying there are it is caused it and allegedly Leo's virus cause a pandemic what are alleging is. The gain of function research was going on in that lab. And NIH funded that is and I away from it. It meet your definition and Europe options gating the truth I'm not obfuscating the truth and you otherwise mystery expired and I will allow the witness to let me just finish. I want everyone to understand that if you look at those viruses. And that's jobs by qualified. Virologist. An evolutionary biologist. Those viruses a molecular Lee impossible. Don't want to Nextel are known songs though are two the pandemic of commerce saying they are gain of function arts as does every viruses. It became more transmissible and human and you funded and you don't that the church and you'll imply in all your time has expired and I will allow witness it come before this committee to respond. And you'll army implying. That what we did was responsible for the deaths of individual. I totally vsan could have and if anybody could have lying here sanded it is you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.