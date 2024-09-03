Federal judge orders Trump to cease using Isaac Hayes song "Hold On, I'm Coming"

An Atlanta judge has ruled that Donald Trump, and his campaign must stop using the classic song. Family of the song's co-writer, Isaac Hayes Jr. says they have been using the song without permission.

September 3, 2024

