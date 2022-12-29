Federal prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky breaks down the latest lies that have come to light surrounding incoming Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., and what his future may hold.

December 29, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live