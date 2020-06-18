Transcript for 'I don't think he's fit for office': John Bolton on Trump

You describe the president as erratic. Foolish behaved irrationally bizarrely you can't leave him alone for a minute he sucked conspiracies behind rocks and was stunningly. Uninformed he couldn't tell the difference between his personal interest. And the country's interest. I don't think he's fit for office and I don't think he has the confidence to carry out the job there really isn't any guiding principle. That I was able to discern other than. What's good for Donald Trump's reelection. You say. That you were astonished. By what use our president for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered. Even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation. Well I think he was so focused on the re election. That. Longer term considerations. Fell by the wayside so if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim John knighted the demilitarized zone and Korea there was. Considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it. And little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position in the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.