Florida Gov. Ron Desantis to deliver his state of the state address

As he eyes a run for president, DeSantis is expected to focus on cultural issues like critical race theory and Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

March 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live