Florida passes election bill with new voting restrictions

Florida became the latest state to pass a bill with restrictive voting provisions amid the nationwide effort to change election laws since November.
0:24 | 04/30/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida passes election bill with new voting restrictions
Also Ricky overnight Puerto became the latest state to approve sweeping legislation restricting voting rules following claims by former president Tom that the election was stolen from them. The governor is now expected to sign the bill that critics say won't make it harder for millions of voters to cast their ballots. It would limit Mel and voting including the use of drop boxes. Even though trump won Florida State lawmakers claim the changes are needed to guard against fraud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

