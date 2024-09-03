Former Kathy Hochul aide arrested after FBI raid

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her husband, Christopher Hu, were arrested Tuesday morning at their Long Island home.

September 3, 2024

