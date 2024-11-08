The future of education after Trump’s reelection

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Jon Valant, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institute, on how Trump’s Agenda47 education policies could impact students and families.

November 8, 2024

