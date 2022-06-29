Second gentleman speaks out against antisemitism at White House event

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was joined by others at the White House on Wednesday for a roundtable on antisemitism, saying he was compelled to use his "microphone" to address the issue.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live