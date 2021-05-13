Transcript for Will GOP ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney help or hurt party in the long run?

Bring an ABC's political director Rick Klein for more on this. Rick and the vote today was of course behind closed doors and not a recorded vote what say that it was actually done as quickly as it was. This is a blow out interviews going to be a rally for congresswoman Cheney some of her supporters didn't want to put their colleagues on the record a Republican leaders didn't want another sign of division. Are they recognize that the writing was on the wall this had been pretty clear and inevitable for the last week or sell. And it was a strong statement that job as the criticism started to pour in for congressman JD Gary if you were coming to her defense and more more people with a defended her previously including a number one and number two house Republicans turned on her. Harm perceived crime of course in this case is being consistent and he consistently truthful. About the election calling out not just president trauma but also her Republican colleagues on being dishonest so. While this was behind closed doors while it was shrouded in some degree of secrecy this statement I needed far beyond that room and quite loud. And Erica staggering number of Republicans really trying to rehab right history today in a hearing in congress. It was stunning to me Lindsay to see a member of congress after member of congress all Republicans. I say well of the riots weren't actually riots at all there wasn't an attempted insurrection or one of them one congressman saying it looked like it was just a budget forests in the capital. I think it is really stunning because it was only four months ago these members of congress were witnesses to this attempted insurrection they saw the truck banners being unfurled. Are they heard the screams 11 member of congress at locally at least the house chamber wasn't wasn't. That violated by any protesters will of course that's because capitol police officers had to use deadly force to do that so. As congressman Cheney talks about making sure that her party in the country don't forget the results of the election at a January 6. The fact that so many of her colleagues have rewritten history to align with president trumps false views it that day is really stunning. Look is next to Liz Cheney does she still have a place in the Republican Party. Listings unleashed now she's going to be doing a round of media interviews she said that she is not going to rest if that she can do anything. To keep president trump ravine the Oval Office ever again. I interpreted that as her saying if he runs for president she may do the same it's very possible not probable that. She cannot win a primary in Wyoming next year's amid he's got nothing to lose by leading. The House of Representatives in doing something else but she's got a famous last name she's got a following I and of course now she just becomes the most prominent member. The anti trump Republicans circles and she seems dedicated to continuing to spread the message that the election audit was won by Joseph Biden won the legitimately and that the party needs to recognize that and preclude. Prevent president trump from holding any position of power again. Rick Klein our thanks to you.

