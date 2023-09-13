GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to cut federal workforce by 75%

Ramaswamy argued that if elected, he would use the "executive authority to shut down redundant federal agencies and to reorganize the federal government accordingly."

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live