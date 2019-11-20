Transcript for Gordon Sondland to testify today in impeachment inquiry

We begin with the most anticipated witness of the impeachment investigation taking the hot seat this morning the US ambassador to the European Union who appeared to have instant access to president trump. Is set to testify today. Ambassador gore Newfoundland was a key player at the center of the president's dealings with Ukraine which involved with holding military aid his testimony will follow for other officials who made it clear that the president's phone call to Ukraine was far less than perfect. ABC's mega to have Reza and begins our coverage from Capitol Hill mega good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine a Republican mega donor turned ambassador importance on has emerged. As a critical witness in this impeachment inquiry in recent weeks he changed his testimony in our calls delivery. Eight quid pro quo to ukrainians. This morning the stakes are right zine in the impeachment inquiry against president trump. Gordon summoned will be the single most important witness to testify not only was silent on that to light when. A fifth call between president tramping Ukraine he also has a closer relationship with the president. On Tuesday national security official Tim Morse and testified former national security advisor Fiona hill might have queen did according problem. I decided to keep track of what ambassador Solomon was doing. I didn't necessarily. Always act on things Gorton suggested. Tuesday's testimony began with lieutenant colonel Alexander been in the decorated veteran in top Ukraine official on the National Security Council. And Jennifer Williams an aide to vice president Mike Pence. Bulls were on the president's phone call with Ukraine and Bowles testified it was concerning. It involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a US citizen. And a political opponent Republicans on the panel quite indignant lawyer Epstein accusing him of trying to protect the whistle blower. Mr. bin men. You testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistle. Ranking member sound lieutenant colonel from and please. Later a former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volcker told congress. He wasn't aware that Ukraine investigation that will be demanded targeted the Biden's and the 2016 election. Which he cast it as conspiracy theories they're not things that we should be pursuing as part of our national security strategy with Ukraine. And while this testimony Maloney was going on yesterday president trump at the White House attacks lieutenant colonel. They need in real time as C need to undermine his military service and said he'd never seen him before. Kenneth today aren't Magid think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.