Transcript for Greenland's melting ice in spotlight as July declared the nation's hottest month on r

Climate change as a result of that. And there was a new study out just in the last couple days that showed that the month of July was the hottest month on record into the back of them and doing well more than a century to find anything. Comparable in the records we're joined now by marks arise as the director of national snow and ice data center. In in this district I wanna start with green land and how important it is and and how it's viewed in the climate community as. Is as a critical vote. Police to study climate change and recognize the impacts. Well Greenland is one of the biggest contributors we have the sea level rise and Greenwood is losing mass other words literally melting into the ocean. And that is raising sealed up all so we're looking at it very closely no we don't like what we're seeing. And I don't I'm curious from your perspective there are so many alarm bells that are sounding and there are so many fresh headlines when you see a new one when you see in new. There high water mark so to speak or new a new study that comes out that suggests that climate change is happening faster than anticipated what is the reaction you have. To the way the news is received. Well my view is that. Every time we see something like we saw this summer agreement in this massive melting that is just an exclamation point at what forty been seeing it and it's just ringing alarm bells in my mind that we need to start doing something about this because this is a very very real problem but we see this happening before our very eyes. Greenland a country only 56000. People how is it impacting the way of life in that country. Well certainly as having impacts on the people that live there are they're having to deal with like massive rob often bent said as you have a lot of belts yet big rivers there's been. Cases where it's cost her considerable damage to infrastructure bridges and things like death. So it's certainly affecting the people that live there but of course sea level rise is a global problem so what's happening to Greenland really expects the rest of the world as well soon. All right abusing this the issue in the president's interest at the highlight play a critical issue marks a resident director of the national snow and ice data center we appreciate you joining us today. It and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.