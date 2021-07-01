Transcript for Growing calls for President Trump’s removal comes from both sides

The cause for president trucks removal arm growing either through impeachment or by the 25 amendment a stunning. Sought just less than two weeks to voice get a deceptive but there is this cry for accountability ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now from what Rick what do you think. How about this 25 amendment idea AA is there any chance of either of those scenarios happening. Even as a symbolic gesture at this point the other two locked. Is that as you say Vietnam would be impeachment and ends its who to use that's when he gets an eminent twenty to the minute it's always is the easy way but also is extraordinarily hard. The 25 amendment doesn't require initially a vote of congress it would only be the vice president and a majority. Of the cabinet certifying the president's unable to serve the where it gets difficult Terry is you know is that. It's never been tried before four in the service of up. Of concerns about mental fitness it's pins used only temporarily by presidents. Core undergoing minor medical procedures temporarily giving the powers to a vice president via the certification so it's never been tried before and critically in this it would have to be initiated in signed off on by the vice president so as you share democratic leaders talk about it today it takes him out of the process on the front end and puts it on Mike Pence as the vice president to begin that process hard to imagine that happens.

