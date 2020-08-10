Harris and Pence address Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS nomination

“I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not that of Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence," said Sen. Kamala Harris.
10:56 | 10/08/20

{"duration":"10:56","description":"“I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not that of Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence,\" said Sen. Kamala Harris.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73487624","title":"Harris and Pence address Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS nomination","url":"/Politics/video/harris-pence-address-roe-wade-scotus-nomination-73487624"}