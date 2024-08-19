Heated exchange between Democratic and Republican strategists

Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff and Republican strategist Alfonso Aguilar squared off promoting their respective parties as the DNC is about to begin.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live