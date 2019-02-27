Transcript for Highlights from Cohen's opening statement

Mr. trump test me to handle. The negative press surrounding. His medical deferment from the Vietnam drift. Mr. trump claimed it was because of the bones poor when Reyes from medical records he gave me none. And said that there was no surgery. He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters. But rather oil for simply the fact that he received. A medical deferment. He finished the conversation. The following comment. If think I'm stupid. Not going to Vietnam. I find it ironic to president. That you are in Vietnam right now. And yet. I continue to work for him. As my father said countless times throughout my childhood. You my wife and you might children. All of the air that I breeze. So my laurel and Sammy to shape. There's nothing I wouldn't do to protect you. He asked me to pay off in adult film store with whom he had an affair. And to lie about it to his wife which I did. And lying to the First Lady is one of my biggest regrets. Admission is kind good person. And I respect her greatly. And she did not deserve that what struck me as I look back and thought about the exchange between Don junior and his fault there. Was first. That mr. trump had frequently to hold me and others. That his son Don junior had the worst judgement of anyone in the world. And also that Don junior would never set up any needing of significance alone. And certainly. Not without checking with his father. I've also knew. That nothing went on in trump world especially the campaign. Without mr. Trump's knowledge and Ruble. So I concluded. That on tune your was referring to that June 2 when he sixteen trump tower meeting about dirt on Hillary. With the Russian representatives. When he walked behind his dad's desk that day for those. Question my motives for being here today. I understatement. I have lite. I am not a liar. I have done bad things. I am not a bad man. I have fix things. But I am no longer your fixer missed room. And I'm going to prison. And shattered the safety and security. That I tried soul hard to provide for my Fam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.