House control uncertain as Senate Republicans will vote on new leader

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Rachel Bade discuss the list of candidates seeking to replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live