Transcript for House Dems to review Trump's role in hush money payments in next Congress: Source

House Democrats are apparently ready to investigate president trumps hush money payments during the 2016 campaign those payments were made to stormy Daniels and the Playboy money. Karen McDougal both claimed they had affairs with the president. A democratic aide on Capitol Hill says Democrats will use their subpoena power to look into those payments when they take control of the house next year. Breaking overnight a navy fighter jet has crashed into the Pacific the FA eighteen hornet like this one went down northeast of the Philippines. Two crew members were safely rescued. The fighter was based on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan the cause of the crash. Is under investigation. It's the second crash of an aircraft from the Reagan and less than a month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.