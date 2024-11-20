House Ethics Committee voted against releasing Gaetz report: Source

The House Ethics Committee voted against releasing its report on Matt Gaetz after multiple rounds of votes Wednesday, a source familiar with its meeting told ABC News.

November 20, 2024

