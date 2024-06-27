Immigration among top issues for voters in 2024 election

Immigration and the border crisis are expected to be major talking points during the debate between President Biden and former President Trump. ABC News' Mireya Villarreal reports.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live