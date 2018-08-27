Transcript for Inside the White House

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign my it's. Flags here at the White House complex are back to full staff after being lowered for about 24 hours to mark the passing of Senator John McCain. There was no official proclamation from the president ordering flags here or around the country be lowered. As the president did with the passing of Barbara Bush reverend Billy Graham and John Glenn. Over the weekend the president issuing just a very short statement on Twitter to mark McCain's passing. That tweet read quote my deepest sympathies and respect brought to the Stanley S Senator John McCain our hearts and prayers are with you. Many noted that that statement was not about John McCain himself but rather aimed at his family there is nothing formal put out from the White House. By any staffers or in president Trump's name. President and McCain had a very contentious relationship clashing over foreign policy and clashing personally. When he was asked last year what kind of a relationship he had with the president McCain said. Almost nine. The president would frequently bring up McCain's decisive no vote on a Republican effort to repeal obamacare last year blaming it for a big Phil's ultimate. Failure Nicole would often slammed president trump for his foreign policy especially that meeting he had last month with Vladimir including. Crack at making called that meeting a tragic mistake and Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.