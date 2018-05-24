Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke plays 'Big Buck Hunter' with employees

More
Secretary Ryan Zinke challenges employees to the game Big Buck Hunter at the Interior Department headquarters in Washington, DC in September 2017.
0:46 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke plays 'Big Buck Hunter' with employees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55413026,"title":"Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke plays 'Big Buck Hunter' with employees","duration":"0:46","description":"Secretary Ryan Zinke challenges employees to the game Big Buck Hunter at the Interior Department headquarters in Washington, DC in September 2017.","url":"/Politics/video/interior-sec-ryan-zinke-plays-big-buck-hunter-55413026","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.