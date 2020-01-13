Transcript for Iran should behave like a normal nation: Pompeo

We put together campaigns have diplomatic isolation and economic pressure and military deterrent the goals two fold first. When deprive the regime. Resources resources it needs to perpetrate its Milan activity around the world. And second we just one run to behave like a normal nation just be like Norway. Right president trump and those of us in his national security team are reestablishing deterrence. Real deterrent against Islamic republic. In strategic terms deterrent simply means persuading the other party that the cost of its specific behavior exceed its benefits. Requires credibility. Indeed it depends on it. Your adversary must understand totally the you have the capacity to impose costs but the or in fact willing to do so so the money discovered our resolve to defend American lives. And ran it back we're grateful that no lives were lost in we will never downplay the serious of any attack on the United States or its forces. But judging from the type and intensity of the strike the regime certainly must now understand. What we will do if they ever again pose risk to American lives.

