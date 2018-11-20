-
Now Playing: Will Trump dump Jared, Ivanka?
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump sent government emails via a personal account, report says
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's personal email account under scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's use of personal email a focus of Democrats in next Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump defends Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder
-
Now Playing: Mississippi Senate runoff race heats up
-
Now Playing: White House correspondents' dinner organizers replace comedian with historian
-
Now Playing: 'It's a mean nasty world': Pompeo backs Trump's defense of Saudi alliance
-
Now Playing: Judge halts Trump asylum order, Ivanka's email controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump allegedly sent White House emails from personal account: Report
-
Now Playing: Trump: Will not do in-person interview with Robert Mueller
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump talks Mueller probe, holidays underway at White House
-
Now Playing: Trump continues squabble with commander of raid that killed Bin Laden
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain on the importance of accepting human rights award on behalf of father
-
Now Playing: Recounts in some undecided midterm races conclude
-
Now Playing: Trump signals he won't answer Mueller's questions in person
-
Now Playing: Trumps receive 2018 White House Christmas tree
-
Now Playing: Embattled Florida elections official to resign