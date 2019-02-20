-
Now Playing: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official
-
Now Playing: Andrew McCabe on his criticisms of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Acting attorney general to testify to Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump says release of Mueller report while he's abroad is up to attorney general
-
Now Playing: North Carolina 9th District election fraud hearing
-
Now Playing: Tulsi Gabbard on why she's running for president
-
Now Playing: Who is Jeff Rosen, the new pick for deputy attorney general
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders raises six million dollars in one day
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump denies interference in Michael Cohen investigation
-
Now Playing: Covington Catholic student's parents sue Washington Post
-
Now Playing: Trump denies he asked acting AG to replace prosecutor
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation timeline
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders raises $4M in 1st day of campaign
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: New report on alleged attempt by Trump to influence investigators
-
Now Playing: Trump's national emergency faces legal pushback
-
Now Playing: Minnesota attorney general talks about suing to block Trump from building border wall
-
Now Playing: Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Biden: 'It's time to restore America's soul'
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's lawyer says Trump uses mafia-like tactics against his client