Bird strikes American Airlines plane forcing an emergency landing

An American Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Charlotte was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK after a bird strike disabled one engine. 

December 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live