Transcript for Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall at home

Former president Jimmy Carter is back on its feet after hitting his head during a fall in his Georgia home. Carter had to get stitches to close a cut but just hours later the 95 year old travel to Nashville for a habitat for humanity event. Taking the stage with his wife rose. Had to go to the hospital. And they took forty stitches and up Lauren. And as you noted. But god had the lower priority. And I was kind of nice hill to build houses. Carter survived cancer in point fifteen and had a hip replacement in May but he still teaches Sunday school. He recently became the first US president in history to turn 95.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.