Attorney weighs in on disturbing video of inmate beating

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani discusses what charges New York prison guards seen beating a handcuffed inmate could face and also discusses Jay-Z’s efforts to dismiss rape accusations.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live