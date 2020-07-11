Transcript for Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the U.S.

This is an ABC news election update now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we have breaking news results from the state of Pennsylvania those results are in right now atom based on what we're seeing there. We can say that Joseph Robinette Biden junior is on track to win the state of Pennsylvania become the 46 president. The United States. Joseph Biden will have at least 273. Electoral votes were still waiting to. For results from the state of Arizona and Nevada. And Georgia as well likely to increase his lead even more web based on what we're seeing value that we are not projecting a winner we can say that Joseph Biden. Is on track to be the next president. The United States of America the 46 president. Of the United States. Joseph Robinette Biden junior summer fancy name. For a man who likes to call himself a boy from Scranton. His political career began fifteen years ago this week elected to the county council in New Castle, Delaware. Two years later America's youngest senator. Elected at 29. He served three decades in the senate rose to chairman of the senate judiciary Senate Foreign Relations Committee. And then you see the young man who would later become. One of the senior senators in the United States that seem like it could have been the end of his career. Get in 2007. He was tabbed by Greg 2008 tapped by Barack Obama to be his running mate and served two terms as vice president. But the United States. This is actually his third run for the present third time's the charm for Joseph Biden. First ran in 1987. Was forced out after facing charges of plagiarism in 1987. Ran again in 2007. But he was no match in 2007 for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama who of course got the nomination ran as president. This election. Looked like it was a tough front at first Joseph Biden was the front runner but then ran into a lot of trouble in Iowa and New Hampshire. Fourth and fifth place finishes. Before the state of South Carolina and save the candidacy of Joseph Biden back overwhelmingly by black voters. And the kingmaker in that state Jim Cliburn he won the state and South Carolina immediately moved on. To become the nominee as the Democratic Party close ranks. Behind him. He is a man has it was absorbed much pain and much loss. The death of his wife and daughter just weeks after this election decided in 1972. His son Bo attorney general. Of Delaware. Died in the final year of Biden's vice presidency from brain cancer. Fighting himself. In 1988 and bringing in years and that almost killed him. And through all these experiences he became a man of uncommon empathy. A man of great resilience. A man of simple decency. Carriker Traci he will now bring to the office of the president of the United States. Collected at the age of 77 the oldest man ever elected president. He will occupy the Oval Office starting January 20.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.