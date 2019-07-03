Transcript for John Kelly speaks for first time following White House departure

And head over to the White House is lots happening there at every my friend Karen Travers. Former chief of staff John Kelly was at duke university and he had some advice to his successor McDonald rainy take a lesson. From world. Hillary Clinton. Yeah. Song this whole lot going countries. He says no radiation and crying as he would be chief of staff Hillary Clinton weren't where it's coming from yet this song really interesting from John Calley the first time as you say that he is spoken publicly since leaving the White House and alana. He selling making Albanian acting chief of staff to run for a but Kelly served as the president's chief of staff for a year and a half and at times it was quite rocky. Kelly even offered to resign on several occasions before finally leaving the administration at the end of last year. New leads us what happened with other officials when they've left the drug administration. Put there on spin on their times here perhaps set themselves up for what the next chapter is in their life and I think it was notable last night that you heard John Kelly. Suggesting he would've worked for a president Hillary Clinton it's not something that's ever come up before we hadn't heard her say that she would consider him for a top position but I think there are people who when they leave this White House line are trying to say that they serve the Java administration out of the duty and service to this country not out of loyalty to the president because of a lot of the controversies here controversies that John Kelly himself. Was involved in. Kelly said last night that this was the toughest job he's ever had the least in joy able job he's ever had that line and he said it was the most important job he's. Ever had yeah and I didn't I confess I'm now picture rating Kelly driving around in car that has a bumper sticker that says I'm with her. You know it's it's interesting because Kelly is in the headlines right now for allegedly raiding a memo. Encouraging president trump can not override as the CIA. Guidance that his son in law Jared Kushner should not receive. A a top level security clearance but but he's mum on that Karen. He was asked about this last night and this doesn't report that was broken in the near times last week that the president. Ordered John Kelly to get approved that top level security clearance for the president's son in law and senior advisor Jared Kushner the times said they Kelly. We wrote memos about this in real time to document would seem to be his frustration in opposition to this. No surprise he's not getting into details about this but he was asked about it last night at this event at duke yes saying that that would be privileged information all right thank you so much Karen.

