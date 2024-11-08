Judge rules Biden's program for undocumented spouses is illegal

ABC News’ Armando Garcia reports on the federal judge’s ruling, as well as President-elect Trump’s plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live