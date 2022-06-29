Key races in Georgia remain close day before the midterm elections

Over the weekend, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker campaigned across the state for Senate while Stacey Abrams and incumbent Brian Kemp face off for governor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live