Transcript for Kim Reynolds delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

I'm Kim Reynolds governor at the great state of Iowa. I love this state and I'm so proud to serve its people of Iowa truly is a land of opportunity. It's the birthplace of the computer it's a landmark at the financial services industry. And as so many if you already now it's filled with farmland that feeds and fuels the world. It's also home to people who care for one another who were card who love this country. And are truly grateful for the freedoms if her rights. As I like to say Iowa is one big small town. Neighbor helping neighbor is in our DNA. From the six farmer who can't harvest his crops to the single mom who loses her job and is struggling to get back on her feet. That town the community. Helps them get through it. But what happens when a storm rips through almost the entire state when it's not one farmer who lost his crop. But hundreds when it's not one neighbor who is without food but thousands. That happened just two weeks ago. A storm called factory channel with hurricane force plans of up to a 140 miles per hour. Wiped out millions of acres of crops. Left thousands without power it destroyed homes. Wrecked lights and left devastation in its wake. It was the worst storm in our State's history. And Iowans did what you expect islands to do. They helped each other they took care of each other and they still are but someone else had her back our precedent. When the winds had finished raging and a cleanup had only begun he showed app. Now you might not know that because the national media didn't report it but the track administration was here in full force. The day after this charm the president called to assure me that we had the full backing of the federal government. And later that week vice president pants came to Iowa to again. I assure us that the president and his administration were behind us. With the help but the track administration we quickly receipt and major disaster declaration. That will help Iowa and skip back on their feet. The president he cut through the bureaucracy to do it needed to be done and to do it quickly. But that's not the first time president tram showed islands that we can rely on him. In 2000 in nineteen went 100 year floods breached nearly every lefty and devastated communities large and small. Along the Missouri River in Iowa Nebraska emissary. The president approved our request for aid in record time in just two days. What this year he did it in less than 24 hours. So whether it's providing needed relief to farmers who were that targeted China's unfair trade practices. Hammering out new free and fair trade deals are fighting for workers and small businesses who were hit hard. Michael Vick nineteen. We have a president and at vice president who get things done. And because the president Tran and his leadership. Our country is able to bounce back from setbacks. And see opportunity grow and thrive. This is an administration action and outcomes. They are delivering every day on the air promised him make America great again. And that's exactly why we need to reelect president Donald. Thank you and make god bless the United States of America.

