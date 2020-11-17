-
Now Playing: Trump persuaded against military action against Iran
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden slams Trump's handling of transition
-
Now Playing: Senior advisers talked Trump out of striking Iran
-
Now Playing: Trump’s refusal to concede perpetuates unfounded belief that election was rigged
-
Now Playing: Trump administration takes steps to auction drilling rights in the Arctic
-
Now Playing: Trump’s election fraud cases failing in court, still no evidence
-
Now Playing: Biden warns transition delay could affect COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 restrictions announced across the US
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Moderna says its vaccine appears to be 95% effective
-
Now Playing: Ruby Bridges reacts to Kamala Harris' win and discusses new book 'This Is Your Time'
-
Now Playing: Obama says Trump is denying reality
-
Now Playing: Have delays in the transition process impacted the nation's COVID-19 response?
-
Now Playing: Trump is blocking Biden transition team access to critical information
-
Now Playing: Officials say Trump hasn’t attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 5 months
-
Now Playing: 'I will never accept' Biden as president: Ohio Trump voter
-
Now Playing: Trump 'knows he lost' but wants to fight election results 'tooth and nail': Rachel
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden meets with transition advisors, coronavirus task force
-
Now Playing: GA Dem Senate candidate discusses runoff elections, Trump
-
Now Playing: Pfizer vaccine efficacy news is a 'game changer': Adm. Brett Giroir