Transcript for Lawmakers clash over mask use on Senate floor

President. Senator from Ohio and start by asking the presiding us through please Wear a mask as he speaks in people below them are I can't tell you what to do about it. I know that have behaved and aware mass amounts speaking like most senators. Mostly was also up. Ayman I don't need your instruction from I know you don't leave my instruction but are there clearly isn't much interest in this. Body in public health. We have a president who hasn't shown up at the corona virus task force meeting and months we have a majority leader that causes back here. To vote on an unqualified nominee. And end at the same time to vote for judge after judge after Gerard exposing all the people who can't say anything I understand. The people in front of you in the presiding officer in expose all the staff here. And of the majority leader just doesn't seem to care.

