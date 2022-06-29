Legal battles underway as at least 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services

A judge in Indiana blocked the state’s ban from being enforced, and a legal ruling in Arizona could ban nearly all abortions there as soon as this week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live